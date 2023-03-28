Marine Link
Saturday, April 1, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Norsepower Nets €28 Million in Investments

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 28, 2023

(Photo: Norsepower)

(Photo: Norsepower)

Finnish auxiliary wind propulsion company Norsepower announced it has secured €28 million in its latest Series C fundraising round, enabling the company to scale up production and expand the reach of its fuel-saving and emissions-reducing technology.

French asset manager Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Management dedicated to sustainable investment, led the fundraising through its impact private equity Mirova Environment Acceleration Capital fund. Additional participants in the round included TheFinnish Climate Fund (Ilmastorahasto), OGCI Climate Investments, Nefco – The Nordic Green Bank, Tesi, and Power Fund III.

A modernized version of the Flettner rotor, the Norsepower Rotor Sail️ uses a minimal amount of the ship’s electric power to rotate cylinder-shaped rotors on the ship’s deck. Rotation together with wind generates powerful thrust – saving fuel and reducing emissions.

The product has already been used by customers for over eight years and has 250,000 operating hours of verified performance data  – which shows fuel consumption savings of 5-25%, or more.

Norsepower said the new funding will help accelerate its scale of production and help to meet increasing global demand. It will also strengthen Norsepower’s product research and development, marketing, recruitment, and sizeable intellectual property portfolio.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Keep it Moving: Corps Dredges Log Record Seasons to Combat Drought Impact

Steps to Take Now for New Maritime Infrastructure Funding Opportunities
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

By the Numbers – Tankers

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week