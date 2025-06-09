Norwegian Shipping Firm Expands Berg Propulsion Package Order

Skarv Shipping Solutions, a joint venture between Peak Group and Grieg Edge, has increased its order for ‘zero carbon project carriers’ from Shandong Huanghai Shipbuilding to five ships, extending its commitment to a Berg Propulsion package that optimizes vessel efficiency regardless of power source.

Skarv specified inline ammonia-ready engines for the initial four 7,000 dwt ships, with the first ship due delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by three more through 2026. The fifth vessel – due delivery in the second half of 2027 - will feature DF ammonia/MGO capability.

In all cases, vessel performance will count on integrated control and propulsion technology from Berg which is designed to work with a full range of alternative marine fuels and other green energy sources.

Berg collaborated closely with Skarv and ship designer LMG Marin to devise a tailor-made, adaptable propulsion solution for the 108-meter-long vessels.

Each ship will feature a single screw controllable pitch installation from Berg with a large propeller diameter and high system torque capability, optimized to match hull/power/speed - and in this case ice class - as well as thrusters.

Berg’s control, power distribution and energy management system integrates main engine, battery and shore power sources to optimize vessel efficiency in all scenarios.

Including electric motors with permanent magnet technology and run by Berg’s MPC800 Control System, the package provides continuous dynamic optimization of propeller rpm/pitch/vessel speed, in a setup also future-proof to integrate bigger batteries and fuel cells.

It integrates dual DC-Hubs from The Switch, which control propulsion motors, batteries and the inverter for the main switchboard and deliver the variable speed capability to optimize genset energy use.

“We have worked closely with LMG Marin, Berg and Shandong Huangdai Shipbuilding to secure efficiencies in every detail of these ships. As well as serving shipping’s decarbonization agenda, we are confident that these high performance and adaptable carriers will attract charters from project cargo customers who expect the most cost efficient decarbonization,” said Jan Øivind Svardal, CEO, Skarv

“The results from SINTEF verified how Berg technology future-proofs ships for efficiency independent of the power and fuel sources by reducing energy consumption dynamically and adaptively on an integrated basis,” said Mattias Hansson, Senior Global Sales Manager, Berg Propulsion.