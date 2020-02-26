NYK Focuses on Ammonia as Marine Fuel

Japan-based shipping giant NYK has presented its concept for using ammonia as a marine fuel or zero-emission ships as part of the industry’s decarbonization drive.



Ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) when it is heated and would thus be expected to contribute to the effort to address global warming.



In addition, if CO2-free hydrogen is used, zero emissions are said to be achieved. NYK is thus considering the use of ammonia as marine fuel, one of the solutions for decarbonization.



The NYK Group is making efforts to create next-generation green businesses involving alternative marine fuels to realize decarbonization and the company’s basic philosophy of “Bringing value to life” and contributing to the betterment of societies.



NYK presented its concept for using at two industry events this week. Toshi Nakamura, senior general manager of NYK’s Green Business Group, gave a presentation at a Japan-Norway Hydrogen Seminar held at the Norwegian Embassy in Japan, and the company also took part in a workshop on Fuels, Technologies & Transition Pathways at the Getting to Zero Coalition conference in Copenhagen.