NYK Group Installs First Wind-Assist Units

NYK Bulkship (Atlantic) N.V. has installed two wind-assist VentoFoils on the bulk carrier NBA Magritte at the port of Rotterdam. The vessel is engaged in a long-term charter contract with Cargill (USA).

This is the first time a unit of this type has been installed on an NYK Group vessel.

Sitting on a 20-foot-long (approximately 6-meter) flat rack container with no walls, the VentoFoil has a 16-meter vertical wing that acts as suction sail which expects about five times as much force compared to no-suction versions, says NYK.

The VentoFoil creates propulsion with the pressure difference on both sides. It takes in wind through its suction port and obtains greater propulsion by amplifying the pressure difference.

The system can be easily activated and deactivated through a touch panel installed on the bridge, enabling operation without increasing the crew’s workload. It is smaller than similar wind equipment, making it easy to install and relocate. Additionally, it can be folded in about 5-6 minutes, keeping it out of the way of cargo handling.

The shipowner will collect data on the propulsion generated and measure the unit’s effectiveness in collaboration with Cargill International Inc. and NYK R&D subsidiary MTI Co., Ltd.



