NYK Launches 100% Biofuel Trial on Car Carrier

NYK has commenced a one-year long-term trial involving the continuous use of 100% biofuel (“B100”) on an NYK-operated car carrier. The initiative is designed to evaluate the fuel’s effects on the vessel’s equipment and verify operational safety under real-world conditions. Through this effort, NYK seeks to accumulate technical expertise that will support the broader use of high-purity biofuels and further accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Amid growing global demand for decarbonization, the shipping industry has been actively introducing alternative fuels that contribute to reducing GHG emissions. Biofuels are regarded as a promising “drop-in fuel” option because they can be used with existing ship engines and infrastructure.

NYK has been advancing the use of biofuels through various initiatives. In 2024, the company conducted a trial using biofuel blend B24 and subsequently expanded practical usage to B30. However, there remains limited global experience with the long-term continuous use of B100.

In this trial, NYK will operate a car carrier continuously on B100 for one year to evaluate the impact on engines, fuel supply systems, and operational practices. High-purity biofuels such as B100 are known to be susceptible to degradation from oxygen, light, and heat, raising concerns about the stability of such fuels during long-term use.

By collecting long-term operational data through this trial, NYK aims to accumulate valuable technical insights to support both the safe operation of vessels and the wider adoption of high-purity biofuels.

Biofuels offer opportunities to reduce GHG emissions across the entire lifecycle (well-to-wake) compared with conventional fossil fuels. Building on the findings from this trial, NYK will continue technical evaluations and promote initiatives aimed at realizing sustainable maritime transportation.