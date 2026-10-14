NYK-Led Consortium Develops Floating Data Center Concept for Ports

A Japanese consortium led by shipping giant NYK Line has developed a new port-based floating data center concept designed to accelerate the commercialization of offshore data centers while addressing growing constraints on land availability, electrical power and construction timelines.



The consortium, comprising Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), NTT FACILITIES, Eurus Energy Holdings and MUFG Bank, envisions floating data centers moored alongside existing port quays, leveraging established shoreside infrastructure and local energy resources.



Unlike floating data centers positioned farther offshore, which could directly utilize large-scale renewable energy sources such as offshore wind, the port-based model offers easier access, established telecommunications connectivity and more conventional power supply arrangements.



The approach could enable deployment in locations ranging from major metropolitan ports to smaller regional harbors, potentially opening new opportunities for port authorities seeking to diversify waterfront infrastructure and services.



The consortium sees the port-based concept as an intermediate step toward more ambitious offshore installations, where accessibility, telecommunications connectivity and independent power supply systems remain significant technical challenges.



Under the initiative, NYK will oversee project development and business strategy. NTT FACILITIES will handle technical verification of data center design, construction and operations, while Eurus Energy will explore renewable power integration, particularly offshore wind. MUFG Bank will evaluate financing opportunities and potential business partnerships.



The companies believe floating data centers could provide an alternative to conventional land-based facilities as global demand for digital infrastructure continues to expand.



No construction timetable, project location, investment value or computing capacity was disclosed.