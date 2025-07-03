Marine Link
NYK’s Bulk Carrier Saves Stranded Sailors in Pacific Ocean

July 3, 2025

Disabled sailing vessel (Credit: NYK)

Medi Giannutri, a bulk carrier operated by NYK, has rescued two sailors from a disabled sailboat in the Pacific Ocean. on June 19 (local time).

While en route to the U.S. port of Long Beach, the bulk carrier received a search and rescue request from the U.S. Coast Guard on June 19, and immediately headed to the scene.

The two individuals rescued are reported to be in good health and disembarked at the port of Long Beach following the rescue operation.

