One Bio-LNG Step Forward, One Back

This week, Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Ariane completed its first bunkering of bio-LNG.

The move follows the July news that NYK has started the continuous use of bio-LNG fuel on its LNG-powered car carriers.

There’s been more firsts this year. In February 2025, Furetank conducted its first bio-LNG bunkering. In March, Titan and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) completed the first bio-LNG bunkering operation of a multi-year contract. In April, the Avenir Ascension began operating on 100% bio-LNG, and in June, Molgas conducted the first bio-LNG bunkering from the Dunkerque LNG terminal.

Industry body SEA-LNG says developments in Europe are driven mainly by regulations such as FuelEU Maritime. Bunkering operations have already taken place in key ports across Belgium, France, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the UK, involving at least seven major bunker suppliers.

“Bio-LNG is a central next step along the LNG pathway towards decarbonization,” says SEA-LNG, but what is its long-term potential as a marine fuel?

The IEA’s recent report Outlook for Biogas and Biomethane states that biomethane is an underutilized resource in the energy transition. It is currently growing at a rate of 20% per annum, and the IEA estimates some 1 trillion cubic meters could be produced every year using organic waste streams (this would be the equivalent of around 25% of global natural gas demand today).

Yet only around 5% of the total potential for biogas and biomethane production is currently being utilized.

SEA-LNG sees promise for the fuel in light of up-coming IMO requirements. The IMO’s Net-Zero Framework for greenhouse gas emissions reductions agreed at MEPC 83 provides a clear decarbonization framework, although many details are still to be decided. “It should, in principle, enable all fuel pathways, be they LNG, methanol or ammonia, to compete on a level playing field,” says SEA-LNG.

That could change, at least for bio-LNG and the other new fuels, after the US rejected the Net-Zero Framework this week and threatened measures against countries that support it.

"The Trump Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists," the statement said.

"Our fellow IMO members should be on notice that we will look for their support against this action and not hesitate to retaliate or explore remedies for our citizens should this endeavor fail."

It's not clear what impact this might have on fossil LNG as a shipping fuel, as ships with dual-fuel LNG engines are currently more expensive to build than those with diesel engines.

IMO member states will vot on the Net-Zero Framework in October.



