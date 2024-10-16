ONE Slashes Scope 1 Emissions

Singapore-based liner company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has released its Sustainability Report 2024 which indicates that it has achieved a 62% reduction in Scope 1 emissions intensity in FY2023 from a 2008 baseline.

These efforts have yielded a 21% reduction in emissions intensity from 2018 to 2023.

ONE has also received approval in principle for an ammonia dual vessel along with an investment in 12 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fueled vessels. The newly constructed container ships are slated for delivery in 2027. To further enhance fuel efficiency and emission reductions, they will also be fitted with optimized hull forms, waste heat recovery systems, and bow windshields. Select vessels will additionally be equipped with air lubrication systems and shaft generators.

“Through this, as well as our participation in the GCMD-led ammonia bunkering pilot safety study, we seek to accelerate the search for a viable alternative maritime fuel. We also continue to participate in industry-wide collaborations towards decarbonization as co-chair of the World Shipping Council and participating in initiatives such as the Port of Los Angeles-Port of Shanghai Green Shipping Corridor,” said Jeremy Nixon, CEO.

In January 2024, ONE began trialing the use of wind propulsion technology and in collaboration with Econowind has installed two containerized wind assist devices, known as VentoFoil, on the 1,036 TEU feeder vessel MV Kalamazoo.

The company aims to achieve zero emissions across its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2050.

ONE operates a fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries.

The company was established by integrating the container shipping businesses of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).



