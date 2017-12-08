ABB’s First Azipod D Unit Begins Operation

Before delivery, the rescue tug was tested in sea trials where it exceeded design targets in bollard pull, fuel economy, maneuverability and low-load performance, ABB said.

The vessel’s captain, Shaohua Liu, said, “We are really impressed with the vessel’s performance. Response time and maneuverability, both of which are critical in our operations, are excellent. Less power was required than we expected for a given function. The Azipod D has exceeded our expectations by far.”

According to ABB, its Azipod D product portfolio, available across a power range from 1.5 MW to 7.5 MW and suitable for a wide range of vessel types, incorporates thruster technology enabling installed power savings of up to 25 percent, less maintenance and reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

“The Azipod D range demonstrates our continuing drive to raise efficiency and cut lifetime running costs,” said Jaakko Aho, Vice President Thruster Products, ABB Marine & Ports. “More can now be achieved with less, and the scalable Azipod D is suitable for an even broader range of applications compared with earlier units.”

Referring to the product range itself, Aho said, “With proven reliability, lower installed power requirements, economic efficiency and reduced maintenance requirements, we are confident of out-performing our peers and strengthening our position as the supplier of choice for high-end thrusters."