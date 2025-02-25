OSG Expands Graphene Propeller Coating Fleetwide

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) extended its adoption of GIT Coatings’ graphene-based propeller coating, XGIT-PROP, across seven additional crude oil tankers. Previously, OSG applied graphene-based propeller coating to one of its crude oil tanker vessels in October of 2023.

The first application of XGIT-PROP on an OSG tanker has seen performance gains and fuel savings proven beyond expectations. A third party has further validated this with the vessel tracked along its trade route covering the Pacific Ocean. Building on OSG’s mission to transform the maritime industry, they will begin applying the graphene-based propeller coating across seven additional vessels in their tanker fleet.

As a biocide-free hard foul release coating, XGIT-PROP is designed to withstand the rigorous conditions propellers face. The graphene-based propeller coating overcomes the shortcomings of conventional antifoulings or soft foul-release coatings. Combining a strong adhesive primer with a hard, foul-release topcoat, XGIT-PROP ensures the propeller’s surface stays smooth. Since 2022, XGIT-PROP has become an industry standard with over 400 applications and fleet agreements from other leading shipping companies.