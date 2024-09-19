OSRL Developed Emergency Response Plan for Pilbara Ammonia Transfer

Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) developed the emergency response plan for the recent ammonia ship-to-ship transfer pilot conducted at the Port of Dampier in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The operation was a a tripartite collaboration between the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), Pilbara Ports and Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA).

Two transfers took place between the Green Pioneer, owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), a 35,000 cubic meters (cbm) ammonia carrier, and the Navigator Global, owned by Navigator Gas, a 22,500 cbm ammonia carrier. Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) provided the ammonia used in the transfers.

The first transfer involved 4,000 cbm (approximately 2,700 tonnes) of ammonia from the Green Pioneer to the Navigator Global at the Port of Dampier. The same ammonia cargo was then transferred back from the Navigator Global to the Green Pioneer.

Each transfer operation took approximately six hours, with the first transfer completed on September 14, 2024.

OSRL's involvement was critical in developing comprehensive emergency response procedures tailored to the unique risks associated with ammonia transfers, and the company collaborated with partners BlueTack and Stream Marine Technical.

Key safety protocols, such as the use of emergency release couplings, emergency shutdown devices, and purging procedures, were implemented to mitigate risks. Additionally, as part of the recommendation, an ex-AMSA fire-fighting tug was deployed to be on standby in the event of an emergency.

The two successful ammonia transfers, completed under rigorous safety protocols, signify a significant advancement toward establishing Pilbara as an ammonia bunkering hub.

OSRL is an international industry-funded cooperative dedicated to the response and mitigation of oil spills.



