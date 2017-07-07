Marine Link
Friday, July 7, 2017

China Opposes U.S. South China Sea Overflights

July 7, 2017

China opposes the use of freedom of overflight as an excuse to harm its security, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, after two U.S bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea.
 

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

 

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; 

