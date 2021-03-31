Pakistan's Port Qasim Orders Four Tugs and Two Pilot Boats

Turkey's Sanmar Shipyards said it has won contracts worth $33.46 million to supply four new tugs and two new pilot boats for the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) in Pakistan. The tugs are scheduled to be delivered in 12 months and the pilot boats in 10.

The contracts were awarded following an international tendering process during which Sanmar championed its new Kocacay range of escort and harbor tugs, based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAstar 3200SX design from Canada-based naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. The Sanmar Kocacay class tugs, designed in close cooperation with the Turkish tug builder and operator, and boast a unique sponsoned hull form, proven to provide significantly enhanced escort towing performance. Escort forces are enhanced by the effects of the sponsons as well as by the prominent foil-shaped escort skeg.

Three of the 32- by 13- by 5.6-meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) compatible tugs will have 75 tonnes of bollard pull ahead and astern, while the fourth will have an even greater BP of 85 tonnes.

The contracts with PQA for the ultra-modern tugs and two 20-meter pilot boats capable of 20 knots, were signed at a ceremony at the Ministry of Maritime office in Islamabad on March 29. It was witnessed by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yardakul. Commercial Projects Manager Ozge Abanuz and Procurement Manager Hakan Tunc represented Sanmar.

Afterward, PQA organized a celebration dinner, which was also attended by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and his wife, along with Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and Sanmar representatives.

The Minister invited Sanmar to build a shipyard in Pakistan, share its expertise and technology, and benefit from the local skilled and relatively low-cost workforce.

Ali Gurun, Vice President of Sanmar, said, “Sanmar has been delivering tugs to Pakistan since year 2000. We have tugs in KPT and PQA ports. However, this tender was one of the most challenging one due to tough competition. Our designers Robert Allan Ltd and supplier Kongsberg Marine have worked closely with Sanmar engineers to deliver best performance solution for PQA.”