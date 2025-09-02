PALFINGER MARINE Secures Repeat Order for Japan’s New FFM-Class Multirole Frigates

Building on the successful delivery of the Slipway Systems for all twelve Mogami-class Multirole Frigates, PALFINGER has again been selected to supply its technology for Japan’s next-generation FFM-class Multirole Frigates.

PALFINGER’s stern launch and recovery systems are designed to optimize the deployment and retrieval of USVs and boats during naval operations, offering efficient and dependable solutions tailored to the needs of Governmental, Navy and Coast Guard vessels.

While maintaining visual similarities with the existing Mogami-class, the next generation of Japan’s FFM-class frigates marks an evolution in this naval design, featuring a hull that is ten meters longer and one meter wider. Following the selection of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as prime contractor, PALFINGER MARINE has been named to supply the stern launch and recovery systems (Stern-LARS) for the first five vessels of the new frigates, which are scheduled to be built between 2027 and 2036. The Slipway System technology, previously delivered for the Mogami-class, will be adapted to meet the demands of the new FFM design.

Whether the watercraft is manned or unmanned, PALFINGER’s Slipway Systems eliminate most of the typical challenges and risks associated with launching and recovering unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and watercrafts offshore.

Employing the PALFINGER Slipway System technology improves safety by eliminating the need for lifting, hooks, painter lines, arrester wires, or other mechanical connections, effectively reducing the risk of dangerous situations during launch and recovery operations. At the same time, it increases efficiency and speed by simplifying operations and enabling single operator use, eliminating the need for manual support during launch and recovery.

This not only enhances crew comfort by ensuring smooth and seamless transitions in and out of the slipway – even in challenging weather conditions – but also provides exceptional versatility and flexibility. Thanks to its self-adjusting wheel-drive technology, the system can accommodate a wide variety of watercrafts without requiring any reconfiguration.