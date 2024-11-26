Panama, Japan Sign Pact on Maritime Education

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) celebrated the signing of a historic agreement between Columbus University and Kobe University, marking a pivotal step toward strengthening maritime education and research in the country.

“We are witnessing a strategic alliance that will not only facilitate the training of highly skilled professionals but also promote research on key maritime topics, solidifying Panama’s position as a global leader in this sector,” said Maryluz Castillo, Director of the Directorate General of Seafarers (DGGM).

Castillo emphasized that this agreement presents an invaluable opportunity to enhance the competitiveness and sustainable growth of Panama’s maritime workforce.

For over a century, Panama and Japan have cultivated a robust relationship of cooperation, expanding and strengthening ties across various areas, from economics to culture and sports. According to Castillo, this collaboration will support the training of highly skilled professionals, foster innovation, and adapt to the latest technological demands.

Through this partnership, Panama and Japan will combine efforts to address challenges in the maritime sector and seize opportunities provided by the oceans. Panamanian students will gain access to cutting-edge academic programs and have the chance to conduct joint research with their Japanese counterparts.

The hybrid-format signing ceremony was officiated by Bernardo Campos Rangel, Dean of the Faculty of Marine and Technological Sciences at Columbus University, and Hirayama Katsutoshi, Dean of the Faculty of Oceanic Sciences and Technologies at Kobe University.



Image courtesy The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA)