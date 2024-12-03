Pioneering Hydrogen-Powered River Vessel in France

Marking a groundbreaking milestone in sustainable transport, the Sogestran Group launched the ZULU 06, France's first hydrogen-powered river vessel, on the Seine in Paris today.

Valérie Bouillon-Delporte, Executive Director of the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, was the vessel’s godmother: “The successful integration of fuel cells into the riverboat ZULU 06, soon to operate commercially in the heart of Paris, marks a significant technical and regulatory milestone. Building on the momentum of the FLAGSHIPS project, further applications in river and maritime transport will enhance air quality, reduce noise pollution, and drastically shrink the carbon footprint of waterborne transportation.”

The celebration in Paris was attended by the French Minister of Transport, François Durovray: “With the launch of the ZULU 06, we witness a major breakthrough for river transport and the energy transition in France. This vessel, the first of its kind powered by hydrogen in the country, embodies France’s commitment to sustainable, innovative, and decarbonized mobility. This project is a prime example of European cooperation and synergy between public and private stakeholders for green mobility that is both local and sustainable.”

Transforming Urban Logistics

Stretching 55 meters in length and with a cargo capacity of 400 tons, the ZULU 06 is a purpose-built solution for the complex challenges of urban logistics. The vessel, designed by LMG Marin, has a power generation system supplied by ABB Marine & Ports and two 200 kW hydrogen fuel cells delivered by Ballard. 300 kg of compressed hydrogen enables seven days of operational autonomy, representing an efficient and eco-friendly distribution in urban settings.

This first-of-its-kind hydrogen propulsion system in the French market represents a significant step forward in cargo transport at European waterways, demonstrating the potential for clean energy to revolutionize logistics.

"While the hydrogen industry is still maturing, every innovation like the ZULU 06 accelerates its democratization, ultimately building a robust value chain. This vessel is a showcase of technical excellence and a testament to Sogestran's commitment to sustainable and efficient mobility," stated Pascal Girardet, Chairman and CEO of the Sogestran Group.

Flagships: A Cornerstone of European Green Innovation

The ZULU 06 is developed through the EU-funded FLAGSHIPS project, which has spent six years pushing the boundaries of zero-emission waterborne transport.

"Years of effort have brought us to this incredible milestone. The deployment of ZULU 06 as the first hydrogen-powered vessel on the Seine is a breakthrough in sustainable logistics. It showcases the collective power of collaboration and innovation within the FLAGSHIPS project," says Jyrki Mikkola, Flagships Project Coordinator and Senior Scientist at VTT.

The Flagships collective initiative unites 11 European partners, emphasizing the critical role of collaboration in achieving decarbonization goals. The Clean Hydrogen Partnership provided financial and technical backing for the program, highlighting the EU's pivotal role in advancing hydrogen technologies.

"Inland waterways are the veins and arteries of Europe's green freight system. Sogestran's hydrogen-powered vessel in Paris demonstrates the power of bold EU partnerships and cutting-edge technology to tackle the challenges of decarbonisation. Together, we're accelerating the shift toward cleaner energy solutions to meet urgent climate targets," says Ada Jakobsen, CEO of Maritime CleanTech.