Ports of Auckland’s Fully Electric Tug Launched in Vietnam

One of the world’s first fully-electric ship-handling tugs was launched into the water at Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, on December 4.

Damen is building the vessel, a 70 tonnes bollard pull RSD-E Tug 2513, for New Zealand’s Ports of Auckland, which aims to be a zero emissions organization by 2040.

With its ambitious goal in mind, the organization approached Damen with the question – was a fully-electric, zero emissions tug a possibility?

Damen, with its own goal to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder, said it was keen to take up the challenge. With Ports of Auckland already operating a Damen ASD Tug 2411, the shipbuilder was able to assess the potential for a fully-electric tug. The idea proved not only to be possible, but economically viable, according to the shipbuilder.

(Photo: Damen)

Sjoerd de Bruin, Damen sales manager Asia Pacific, said, “ With 40% of New Zealand’s energy being generated from sustainable sources – including 80% of electricity – Sparky offers the chance to complete the sustainable circle in Ports of Auckland’s tug operation.

“Since receiving the order for this historic vessel, we have been working towards this moment – the introduction of the first fully-electric tug of this capability to the water. We are looking forward to continuing in our task and completing the vessel in the coming months.”

The next stages of construction will see Damen install the vessel’s innovative hardware. The RSD-E Tug 2513 is scheduled to be delivered to Ports of Auckland end 2021. Following a vote, Ports of Auckland plans to name the vessel Sparky.

The RSD-E Tug 2513 is just one example of Damen’s work toward more maritime sustainability. Recently the shipyards group has delivered a number of fully electric platforms, including its first fully electric cutter suction dredger. Damen has also delivered a number of electric and hybrid ferries to Denmark and Canada.

Recently, Damen signed a contract for the delivery of nine hybrid and fully electric ferries to operate in the area of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. In addition to their fuel efficiency, Damen has designed the ferries to feature sustainable credentials throughout. An example is their interiors, which will use natural and recyclable materials in order to be completely circular.

(Photo: Damen)