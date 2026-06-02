PPG Releases White Paper on Electrostatic Coating Application Benefits for Marine Industry

PPG announced the publication of a white paper, Electrostatic Application of Marine Hull Coatings, detailing how the application technology can help ship owners and operators improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Electrostatic application works by negatively charging paint particles at the spray gun nozzle while the substrate is grounded, causing the coating to be attracted to the surface like a magnet. Compared with traditional spraying, the process improves transfer efficiency and reduces overspray, resulting in a more uniform coating application. In one case study, the EDR Antwerp shipyard reported a 40% reduction in overspray.

The process supports reduced waste and Scope 3 carbon lifecycle savings compared to traditional application methods, as significant reduction in paint consumption means fewer raw materials need to be extracted, manufactured or transported. These reductions are in addition to the operational carbon savings achieved by vessels coated with low-friction solutions, which can help ship owners reduce Scope 1 emissions.

"Electrostatic application is just one piece of the puzzle. Combined with advanced hull coating performance, it contributes to a more effective sustainability solution,” said Joanna van Helmond, PPG product development director, marine fouling control, Protective and Marine Coatings. “Friction caused by biofouling can account for 50% of a ship’s total drag, leading to higher fuel consumption. By applying solutions such as PPG SIGMAGLIDE 2390 coating electrostatically, we can create a smoother, glossier film that reduces hydrodynamic resistance. This in turn leads to lower fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

Topics covered in the white paper include:

The history of electrostatic spray technology and how it works.

Operational advantages of electrostatic application for shipyards and owners.

The role of hull coatings in supporting the International Maritime Organization (IMO) decarbonization goals and improving vessel efficiency.

In addition, PPG will present its 360 degree approach to marine coatings, including low-friction hull coatings, electrostatic application and digital tools, at the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition (Stand 3.104) under the theme Reach New Horizons of Sustainability and Performance.

The white paper is available for download here.