Preliminary Design Review Completed for UK Fleet Support Ships

In 2023, the Ministry of Defence of the UK awarded Team Resolute (Navantia UK, Harland & Wolff and BMT) the contract to deliver three Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. The first major project milestone, the preliminary design review, has now been completed.

The review confirmed the robustness and maturity of the vessel design and leads on to the detailed design. Construction is expected to commence next year.

The main task of the advanced FSS ships will be the underway replenishment of dry stores for Royal Navy vessels. Their capabilities foresee global operations for logistic support, operation support – including missions against piracy – and terrorism.

BMT’s progressive approach to the FSS design integrates new technologies, such as energy-saving systems, emission-reducing solutions, and provisions for future fuels, aligning with the UK's carbon reduction objectives.

MAN Energy Solutions will provide 12 V32/44CR propulsion engines, six L32/44CR generator sets, MAN SCR for each engine, three twin-screw Alpha controllable pitch propellers and plant auxiliaries. The naval package from MAN Energy Solutions will contribute to some key requirements of the FSS ships essential for naval applications like shock resistance, cyber security, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical), Integrated Logistic Support (ILS), efficiency, low-emissions and reliability. A further reduction of CO2 emissions by use of green methanol is a conceivable option through a later retrofit of the 32/44CR engines.

BMT will continue to be involved in the fleet support ship program by monitoring changes that impact the functional design, developing through-life support and training packages, delivering comprehensive safety and environmental case reports and supporting Navantia UK with the ships' security accreditation.



