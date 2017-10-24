SENER to Present Two Papers in Houston

SENER engineering and technology group will participate in the 2017 edition of the SNAME Maritime Convention, the international congress organized by the Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SNAME) in the U.S. From October 24 until 27, the event will gather relevant stakeholders from the shipbuilding industry in Houston.



SENER will participate with two papers, one about the Electrical Design within the FORAN System, prepared and read from SENER, and another one about the innovative 3D approach to the Classification Project with FORAN, in collaboration with a shipyard located in the U.S.



The Electrical Design paper shows the shipbuilding-driven, fully integrated functionality within the FORAN System, to manage cables in all aspects, from the systems design to the latest cable-pull data sheet for its installation onboard the ship. The solution in FORAN takes advantage of the complete ship model for structure and electric items, has the same user-friendly interface than the rest of the modules and includes many elements as the cable trays, the transits, the hangers, the signal loops list and the ship electric balance. The functionality makes the difference and proves its profitability.



The new approach for the Classification Project shows a case-study (an ATB, Articulated Tug Barge) project, which has been developed between a shipyard and the design office, located 1,000 miles one from the other and both in the US, but working concurrently with the same 3D model in FORAN. The goal was not just sharing the information in real time, but generating that single 3D model from where to get the needed classification drawings for the hull structure, allowing its reuse for the next Production Project. The new approach proved that it is possible to replace the traditional 2D drawings with the single and reusable 3D model at this stage.