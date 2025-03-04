ProZero Tapped to Distribute Swamp Shark Drives

ProZero International, a workboat supplier in the Danish Tuco Marine Group, has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of the innovative American “Swamp Shark Drives propulsion systems” across Europe, West Africa, Kenya, and additional regions.

This partnership brings a revolutionary solution to the maritime industry, particularly for operators in challenging environments such as mangrove areas, shallow waters, and debris-filled rivers.

The Swamp Shark Drive is an advanced surface drive system engineered for seemless performance in demanding conditions. Its robust construction and design delivers reliability and power where conventional propulsion systems fail. Unlike traditional outboard motors or sterndrive systems, which are highly susceptible to damage from submerged obstacles such as logs, rocks, sandbanks, and even ice chunks, the Swamp Shark Drive is built to absorb impacts without compromising the gearbox or propulsion integrity. This means vessels can operate in environments where conventional drives would be torn apart—whether navigating through storm debris, dense vegetation, or shallow waters with unpredictable underwater hazards. This system enables operators to reach remote or otherwise inaccessible areas with confidence, making it ideal for industries such as commercial fishing, defense, and exploration.

Watch the Swamp Shark Drive in Action:







