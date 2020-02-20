Radio Holland Renews MSA with Jumbo

Jumbo Shipping has renewed its MSA (Managed Service Agreement) contracts with Radio Holland,

The renewal of the MSA contracts concerns four vessels and has been established for the next four years.

Jumbo renewed the MSA contracts with Radio Holland to minimize the hassle of managing multiple suppliers by outsourcing all NavCom service work to Radio Holland technicians, Radio Holland said. Where the previous contracts focused mainly on radar and gyro equipment, the new contracts involve the complete range of navigation and communication equipment with the addition of critical equipment on board such as the VDR, Inmarsat C system, Speedlog, Echosounder and Autopilot.

To further optimize service management of the equipment on board, Jumbo decided to add the mandatory inspections and surveys, including the Radio Holland SBM certificate, to the MSA contracts. The renewal of the service contracts has been concluded for a fixed amount per year or quarter which means a clear financial view for Jumbo. The four vessels concerned are the Fairlift, Stellaprima, Fairmaster and Jumbo Kinetic.

Radio Holland’s MSA includes: safe and efficient shipping, always operational NavCom equipment and includes annual equipment health checks, tailored maintenance solutions as well as a planning and budget for an agreed period.

Jumbo Kinetic (Photo: Jumbo Shipping)