Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Bulker Refloated in St. Lawrence Seaway

January 2, 2018

 A 623-foot bulk carrier was refloated in the St. Lawrence Seaway Saturday after running aground near Wellesley Island, N.Y. last Wednesday.

 
The Antigua Barbuda flagged vessel Pacific Huron was refloated under the direction of the Donjon-Smit salvage master, two Canadian tugs, the Evans Mckeil and the Ocean A. Simard. No injuries or pollution have been reported.
 
A pilot boarded Pacific Huron to navigate the vessel to its anchorage location at Mason Point.
 
On Sunday divers conducted an underwater hull survey, and the classification society inspected the ship’s propulsion system.
