Marine Link
Thursday, December 28, 2017

Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Vessel in St. Lawrence Seaway

December 28, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation are responding to the motor vessel Pacific Huron, loaded with soybean, that ran aground late Wednesday in the Saint Lawrence Seaway near Wellesley Island, New York.
 
The forward portion of the 623-foot motor vessel is aground and their stern anchor is deployed. The vessel is 1,000 feet outside of the channel. There are no reported injuries to the crew, and no reported leaks, pollution, or flooding on the vessel. The seaway is continuing to manage traffic around the vessel through the navigation channel.
 
Inspectors from the SLSDC, the Canadian St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation and a marine inspector from the Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Massena, New York will board the Pacific Huron as soon as possible to conduct their initial investigation and additional assessments will be made.

 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News