Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Vessel in St. Lawrence Seaway

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation are responding to the motor vessel Pacific Huron, loaded with soybean, that ran aground late Wednesday in the Saint Lawrence Seaway near Wellesley Island, New York.

The forward portion of the 623-foot motor vessel is aground and their stern anchor is deployed. The vessel is 1,000 feet outside of the channel. There are no reported injuries to the crew, and no reported leaks, pollution, or flooding on the vessel. The seaway is continuing to manage traffic around the vessel through the navigation channel.