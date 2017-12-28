Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Vessel in St. Lawrence Seaway

Related News

INS Satpura on Overseas Deployment to Brunei

To celebrate 25 years of INDO-ASEAN Partnership, India's INS Satpura arrived at Muara Port Brunei on 25 November 17. The…

New Solution Helps Meet Lifeboat Regs

The oil and gas industry has just 18 months to upgrade critical release hook systems on offshore lifeboats to meet new regulations…

El Faro and Perceived Deficiencies in the ACP

The October 1, 2015 loss of the U.S. cargo vessel El Faro along with its 33 member crew led to the convening of a Coast Guard…

UN: Fresh Oil Import Sanctions on North Korea

(Reuters) -- The U.N. Security Council on Friday unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea following its latest intercontinental…

Maritime's Digital Transformation & Simulation-based Training

Nearly 200 delegates from across the world gathered in Den Haag, The Netherlands in September 2017 to hear about the latest…

SUNY Maritime Plots its Financial Course

On December 21, Rear Admiral Michael Alfultis, president of SUNY Maritime, signed two agreements setting SUNY Maritime College on a new course for success. The College…

Young Endeavour to join the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Fleet

STS Young Endeavour is joining a race on every sailor’s bucket list, the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. While the 44…

Ice-Free Arctic?

At the current rate of carbon emissions of about 35 to 40 gigatons a year, scientists are estimating that the Arctic could…

Sembcorp Marine to Sell West Rigel

Sembcorp Marine announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd (JSPL) has signed an agreement for the…

Agreement Between GTT and DSEC

GTT and Korean naval engineering company DSEC have signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems.

IMO Support for Ship Recycling in Bangladesh

The second phase of an International Maritime Organization (IMO)-implemented project to enhance safe and environmentally…