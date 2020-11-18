Resolve Marine Repositions Response Tug in Alaska

Marine salvage and emergence response group Resolve Marine said it repositioned its response tug Makushin Bay from Dutch Harbor, Alaska to Kodiak, Alaska where the growing need for maritime and response services will provide local vessel operators and owners with rapid response and cost efficiencies.

Stationing the salvage and emergency response vessel in Kodiak with a 24/7 manned crew will improve response time and marine services along Alaska’s south coast, the company said. Resolve Marine currently maintains vessels, assets (drydock, barges, cranes), and services out of its Dutch Harbor location. The Makushin Bay’s reposition to Kodiak expands Resolve’s coverage and onshore capabilities providing vessel owners and operators throughout the Kodiak region.

Resolve Marine said its response activity has increased around Kodiak, illustrating the need for a dedicated response presence that can ensure greater protection for Alaska’s sensitive coastal areas. In response to the client’s needs, the Makushin Bay’s reposition not only provides a highly capable and dedicated response asset but also increases Resolve’s shoreside operations to support Alaska maritime services. The 130’ Makushin Bay is suited for the Kodiak area as a shallow draft vessel (8’ maximum draft) that can maneuver closer to shore and access tighter spaces. In addition to comprehensive ocean towing and booming capabilities, the Makushin Bay is versatile with a marine crane (extension boom 35’ to 55’) capable of 10,700 lbs. at 55’ and 20,000 lbs. at 41’. Hosting state of the art communication and location electronics, the Makushin Bay’s 1,800 horsepower engines can reach speeds up to 10 knots.

Repositioning the Makushin Bay gives Resolve Marine the ability to provide response services to Kodiak as well as being a viable option for Southeast Alaska. “Having a reliable response vessel closer to the locations where it is needed not only improves response time, but can lower costs for local Kodiak clients by reducing overall mobilization expenses,” said AW McAfee, General Manager, Resolve Marine Alaska.

While the Makushin Bay calls Kodiak home, the Pioneer will continue to be Resolve Marine’s primary response vessel operating out of Dutch Harbor ensuring Resolve and 1-Call Alaska clients continue to receive a high level of service and protection.

(Photo: Resolve Marine)