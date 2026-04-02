Robert Allan Ltd. Develops RApide 1800 Design for Brazilian Bunkering Operations

Robert Allan Ltd. in conjunction with Indústria Naval Catarinense Ltda. (INC), has announced the development of a new pushboat design. The vessels will support Transpetro’s bunkering operations at terminals in Brazil and form part of a newbuild program for pushboats and barges serving the fuel logistics market.

This project marks Robert Allan Ltd.’s first vessels designed for Transpetro, part of Brazilian Oil and Gas major, Petrobras. The program represents a step in Transpetro’s expansion into barge-based fuel transportation, bunkering and inland navigation operations.

INC is a shipyard located in Navegantes, Brazil. Its team brings extensive experience in successfully building vessels to Robert Allan Ltd. designs.

Designed specifically for this service, the new pushboats are being developed to provide the maneuverability, control, and operational reliability required for bunkering support and barge handling in Brazilian ports.

Principal particulars of the vessels include:

• Length, overall: 18.7 meters

• Breadth, molded: 9.2 meters

• Depth, molded: 3.5 meters

• Draft: 3.7 meters

The vessels will be designed in accordance with Brazilian Flag Administration requirements for inland navigation (NORMAM-202/DPC) and Classed with Bureau Veritas, under the Class Notation:

BV I ✠ HULL ✠ MACHINERY 3 Z IN(1,4)

The propulsion system of the RApide 1800 pushboat comprises a pair of Z-drive thrusters, each powered by directly coupled high-speed marine diesel engines rated at approximately 450 kW. The Z-drives allow for optimal maneuverability and control during barge handling operations in restricted waterways and port environments. Electrical power is supplied by two diesel generator sets, ensuring redundancy and reliable operation for all onboard systems. A small fire monitor of 200 m3/hr is supplied by an independently diesel-powered fire pump.

The vessels’ internal arrangement provides accommodation spaces and operational facilities suited for up to 10 personnel.