Robert Allan, SCHOTTEL Teamwork Hits 500 Tugs Milestone

With the 500th tug designed by Robert Allan and equipped with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems, the Canadian naval architect and German propulsion specialist companies have now reached a very special milestone in their long-standing partnership.

Tug number 500 is one of a pair for KOTUG Canada, which are currently being built at Turkish Sanmar shipyards.

Based on the RAsalvor 4400-DFM design from Robert Allan, the world's first large purpose-built dual fuel methanol escort tug will service Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP).

The tug is equipped with two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 710 delivering a bollard pull of over 120 tonnes. To further optimize fuel savings and reduce underwater radiated noise, the SRPs ordered feature the mechanical hybrid propulsion system SCHOTTEL SYDRIVE-M. This solution allows the two thrusters to be driven together by only one of the main engines.

Since 2000 more than one third of all Robert Allan azimuth tug designs have been fitted with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems, including RAscal, RAstar, RAmparts, RAmpage, ART and Z-Tech.

The vessels equipped range from 18 to 65 metres in length, with a bollard pull between 20 and 125 tonnes.

The combination of Robert Allan tug designs and SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers has proven itself to be a very successful arrangement resulting in optimal maneuverability, high bollard pulls and simplified installation of mechanical parts.

“The success of Robert Allan Ltd. has been built on developing long term relationships within the marine industry, this extends not only to our owner and shipyard clients but also to the major equipment suppliers that play a huge role in the success of a project.

“Decades of working together with SCHOTTEL on 500 different vessels has given us a high degree of confidence in their ability to consistently deliver on their promises,” said Mike Fitzpatrick, President and CEO of Robert Allan Ltd.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved this great success in our partnership with Robert Allan, that has thrived for many decades. The number of 500 ships is an expression of the trust that Robert Allan not only places in our propulsion systems, but also in us as a company. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Robert Allan team and look forward to continuing this successful collaboration,” added Roland Schwandt, Deputy CEO of SCHOTTEL.