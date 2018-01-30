Rolls-Royce to Upgrade PSVs with Battery Packs

Six offshore platform supply vessels (PSVs) built and then laid up by the Cosco Guangdong yard in China will be equipped with battery-powered energy systems from Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine before going to work for SEACOSCO.

The six vessels are among eight that were laid up at the shipyard after being ordered in 2013 and 2014 that were recently taken over by SEACOSCO, a joint venture between SEACOR Marine Holding and China Cosco Shipping Group

The vessel’s new owners have decided to give six of the vessels an environmental upgrade, with an option for a further two. The ambition is to get them to work as fast as possible.

Rolls-Royce said the delivery includes the Energy Storage Container System (ESSU); an upgrade of the existing Rolls-Royce ship design engineering package to match the new features; an upgrade of the Dynamic Positioning system (DP) and the ACON control system; and the new Rolls-Royce Energy Monitoring system, which will provide a complete overview of energy usage onboard.

SEACOR, which has its head office in Louisiana, U.S., will take full operational responsibility for the vessels and add them to its current fleet.

“Combining a proven and advanced design, best in category accommodations, and the innovative Rolls-Royce battery system, these vessels will be highly marketable across all major offshore energy regions worldwide,” said John Gellert, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, SEACOR, in a press release from the company earlier this month.

Asbjørn Skaro, Director Digital & Systems – Commercial Marine, Rolls-Royce, said, “These are advanced and modern ships, and we strongly believe that the new energy system onboard will make them stand out from the crowd in the market. They will receive an upgrade that benefits both the environment and the economic efficiency of the ships.”

The vessels are of Rolls-Royce UT 771 WP design , and have the characteristic Wave Piercing bow, which the designer says reduces wave resistance during rough conditions, resulting in a smoother ride than traditional designs, reduced fuel consumption and increased onboard safety.

In addition to having provided the ship design, Rolls-Royce also originally delivered an extensive package of ship equipment and systems to the vessels now being prepared for an environmental upgrade. This new order for six offshore vessels – with an option for further two – follows deliveries or orders for battery systems for seven other vessels.