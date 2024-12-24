Saab Inks $72M Contract to Modernize Sweden’s Anti-Ship Missiles

Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for the modernization of Sweden’s coastal anti-ship missile capability.

The contract includes Saab’s RBS15 Mk3 anti-ship missile integrated on a launcher module installed on a truck.

Sweden currently uses the predecessor RBS15 Mk2. The coastal anti-ship missile capability was reintroduced in the Swedish Armed Forces in 2016 and will now be complemented with RBS15 Mk3 on new launcher platforms.

The total order value is $72.4 million (SEK 800 million), with the deliveries set to begin in 2026.

“Sweden will receive a significant capability increase with an anti-ship missile featuring a more advanced target seeker, increased range and a larger warhead. RBS15 is specifically developed for the complex environment and harsh weather conditions of the Baltic Sea,” said Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

RBS15 Mk3 has a range of over 200 km, can be launched from ships and trucks and is primarily used against naval targets. The system is developed and produced by Saab and its German partner Diehl Defence.