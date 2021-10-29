SAAM Towage Inks Service Deal with Caterpillar Marine

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine signed a global services agreement aiming to help boost the efficiency of the fleet of tugs operated by the Americas towage services provider. This will be accomplished using digital solutions for planned and preventative maintenance.

According to SAAM’s Technical Manager, Pablo Cáceres, “This partnership will let us continue to focus on providing safe, efficient and more environmentally friendly services. It will also strengthen our digital transformation strategy.”

The agreement calls for ongoing review of more than 200 Cat engines, backed by an expert team from Caterpillar. In addition, SAAM Towage will benefit from technical support through fleet management services and other new technologies to generate continuous improvements.

Global Services Manager for Caterpillar Marine, Steven Tibbetts, said, “We have worked together for some years now and this agreement is yet another opportunity to supply them with knowledge that boosts their operating and administrative performance.”

With operations in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Panama, El Salvador and Uruguay, SAAM Towage has more than 170 tugs at 84 ports in the Americas and completes over 100,000 maneuvers for around 37,000 vessels per year. These services include berthing and unberthing services for ships; assistance, salvage and towage for barges and civil construction projects; specialized services for vessels at off-shore terminals and anchoring oil and gas platforms.