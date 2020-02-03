SAAM Towage Takes Sanmar-built Tug

Sanmar Shipyards delivered BOGACAY XXXI, a 2018 built RAmparts 2400-SX Class ASD Tug to SAAM’s Towage fleet in Panama. She is re-named as “SAAM Valparaiso”.

Principal dimensions are 24.4 x 11.25m. SAAM Valparaiso can achieve 70 tonnes of bollard pull courtesy of its 2 x CAT 3516C engines, which develop 4200 kW coupled to a pair of Kongsberg (ex Rolls-Royce) US 255 FP thrusters. SAAM Valparaiso has been docked at Sanmar’s own floating dock and painted to SAAM Towage fleet colors prior to delivery to her new owners.

The SAAM Valparaiso will operate in the Colon and Manzanillo Port areas in Panama. SAAM Towage operates more than 150 tugboats in 11 ports across the American Continent.



