Sanmar Delivers Tugboat to Local Operator

Sanmar Shipyards has built and delivered one of its Boğaçay Class tugboats for fellow Turkish tug operator Marin Tug.

The two companies have been collaborating for almost two decades, starting in 2006 when Sanmar delivered two 45-ton bollard-pull twin screw tugs to Marin Tug.

The latest tug, named İNCEBURUN by its new owner, is much more powerful and part of Sanmar’s new era range of technologically-advanced and environmentally-friendly tugboats.

An example of the most advanced Boğaçay MKll model, İNCEBURUN is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX-MK II design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan, and can achieve a bollard pull of at least 70 tons and a free running speed of 12.5 knots.

The new versions of the continually evolving Boğaçay Series offer varying bollard pull capacities of 60, 70, or 80 tons depending on the propulsion system chosen.

The design enables optimal efficiency in ship-handling duties for sea-going ships and emphasizes low-manning operation with advanced machinery automation.

A wider beam compared to similar-sized tugs enables greater performance and stability. Measuring 24.4m LOA, with a moulded beam of 12 m, depth of 4.5 m and draft of 5.45 m, İNCEBURUN boasts FiFi-1 fire-fighting capability.