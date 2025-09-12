Sanmar Launches World’s First Dual-Fuel Methanol Escort Tug

Sanmar Shipyards has launched the first of two of the world’s first large purpose-built dual fuel methanol escort tugs it is building for KOTUG Canada. KOTUG Canada is a partnership between KOTUG International B.V. and Canada's Horizon Maritime Inc.

Based on the RAsalvor 4400-DFM design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, the two tugs—the first Sanmar has built for KOTUG Canada—will service Canada’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP), escorting tankers from the harbor limits of the Port of Vancouver to the open Pacific Ocean.

They will become the most powerful escort tugs in Canada, capable of achieving 120 tons of bollard pull, while also providing environmental benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and underwater radiated noise.

Kotug Canada has partnered with Sc’ianew First NaLon from BeecherBay, which is strategically located along the shipping route from Vancouver, to provide the service. The partnership is formalized by a Mutual Benefits Agreement that creates long-term economic opportunities, employment, and training for Sc'ianew community members, while also incorporating Indigenous stewardship and knowledge into marine operations in their traditional waters. Measuring 44m in length, the escort tugs will operate in some of the harshest environments in the world and have been customized to meet the demanding operational and environmental requirements of this project.

Along with challenging escort work, RAsalvor 4400-DFM tugs are designed to provide long range towing, anchor-handling, rescue, and salvage. They are equipped with fighting equipment meeting the requirements of ABS FFV 1 notation and will have the largest spill response capabilities of any tugs on the British Columbia coast.