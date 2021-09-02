Sanmar Teams up with Corvus to Develop Zero-emissions Tugs

Corvus Energy and Sanmar Shipyards are teaming up with the aim to develop a new range of zero-emission and hybrid tugs.

The partners signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly explore and establish a path for the future supply and integration of energy supply systems and fuel cell technology for an even wider range of innovative and cost-effective electric and hybrid tugs, with the plan to move toward a full cooperation agreement later this year.

The vessels will be constructed at Sanmar Shipyards’ facilities in Turkey, and Corvus Energy will be responsible for battery and fuel cell technology, dimensioning and advice on battery room design, power system and fuel interfaces. The tug series will be based on Robert Allan Ltd. design and have a bollard pull between 30-70 tons.

Ruchan Civgin, commercial director of Sanmar, said, “Sanmar as ever, is focused on moving forward with technology and especially with pioneering technologies that contribute significantly to our customers’ and society’s march towards a greener and sustainable future. Corvus Energy is leading the way in how energy storage systems are used by continuously developing new technology and exploring ever-newer ways of using energy storage to optimize energy consumption and reduce cost. The MOU we have signed with Corvus Energy draws on both our considerable strengths as leaders, pioneers and innovators in our respective fields, to accelerate the path towards much needed, cost-effective and efficient future-ready battery and hybrid tugs, still further.”

“The tug and workboat market is an important market for Corvus Energy and a big part of our future growth strategy,” said Ronald Hansen, senior vice president ship solutions at Corvus Energy. “Battery and fuel cell technology is especially advantageous for workboat and tugs as their operational profile is highly variable. This MOU with Sanmar, which is one of the world’s leading tugboat builders, will help accelerate the development and increase availability of more efficient zero- and low-emission tugs.”