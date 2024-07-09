SCHOTTEL and Bota Technik Partner in Poland

German propulsion specialist SCHOTTEL and the Polish company Bota Technik have signed a cooperation agreement in the areas of after sales service and new sales with effect from January 1, 2025. On this date, Bota will take over the new sales business in Poland from SCHOTTEL’s long-standing agent P.H.U. Afra, while it is mutually expected that Bota's after sales service for SCHOTTEL products will start earlier.

Bota Technik provides technical service and support for marine propulsion systems, from engines to gearboxes, shafts and propellers. The company’s facilities are located in the maritime cluster of the Bay of Gdansk on the Baltic Sea.

“The service agreement with Bota now enables us to offer our Polish customers short transport routes for overhauls and workshop activities. Bota will have SCHOTTEL-trained personnel as well as direct OEM support at their disposal,” explains Michael Sabel, Head of Field Service and Repair at SCHOTTEL.

“This partnership is an important milestone for us and opens up new opportunities for our customers,” says Andrzej Kaźmierczak, Sales and Marketing Director at Bota. “As an authorized SCHOTTEL service provider, we are committed to enhancing the quality of our services we offer and ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction.”