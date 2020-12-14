Schottel CPPs for Damen-Design Russian Crab Vessels

Ten new crab-catching vessels for the Russian crab-catching companies Antey, Merlion and Aqvainvest will be propelled by Schottel.

They will be built at different shipyards in Russia and are designed by Damen as design type CC 5712. Eight will be constructed at Nakhodka and a further two at Brothers Nobel shipyard. They are scheduled to enter operation from 2020 to 2024.

“For this project we were looking for a manufacturer with outstanding expertise and great experience," said Ivan Mikhnov, President of the Group of Companies Antey. "Choosing Schottel as a propulsion supplier was also an option due to its list of various references and wide service network.”

Each of the 57.7-m-long and 12.6-m-wide ice-class vessels will be equipped with one four-bladed Schottel ControllablePropeller type SCP 774 featuring a propeller diameter of 2.8m and driven by a 1,620 kw, diesel engine (750 rpm). With this configuration, the vessels will achieve a free running speed of approximately 12 knots. For improved manoeuvrability, each new build will also be provided with one 400 kwSchottel TransverseThruster type STT 1 CP.

Crab catching is a very diverse operation: On the one hand, the vessel needs to be able to get back to the fishing ground fast and efficiently and, on the other hand, manoeuvre precisely to position and haul the crab pots. Furthermore, the crab-catching grounds are rather remote areas with extremely harsh weather conditions, which demand robust and reliable equipment.





