Schottel to Equip Polish Frigates with Transverse Thrusters

Schottel ahs secured a contract to supply Polish MIECZNIK-class multi-role frigates with transverse thrusters.

Each of the MIECZNIK-class multi-role frigates, being built by PGZ Stocznia Wojenna in Poland, will be fitted with a shock-enhanced STT 4 with an input power of 925 kW and a propeller diameter of 2.0 metres.

The entire scope of supply of the STTs comprises a combined system with motor and frequency-driven soft starter, which represents a complete functional unit from a single source for the customer.

Each STT will be equipped with Schottel LeaCon, a seal monitoring system certified by a classification society.

It offers safe and reliable protection against seawater contamination caused by operating materials.

Separate seals to the seawater and to the gearbox side ensure that both seawater coming into the system and gear oil going out of the system are collected in an intermediate chamber.

LeaCon is also used to monitor the condition of the seals, so operational wear can be detected at an early stage and unscheduled maintenance avoided.