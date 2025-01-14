Marine Link
Monday, January 20, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Schottel to Equip Polish Frigates with Transverse Thrusters

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 14, 2025

  • (Credit: Schottel)
  • (Credit: Schottel)
  • (Credit: Schottel)
  • (Credit: Schottel) (Credit: Schottel)
  • (Credit: Schottel) (Credit: Schottel)
  • (Credit: Schottel) (Credit: Schottel)

Schottel ahs secured a contract to supply Polish MIECZNIK-class multi-role frigates with transverse thrusters.

Each of the MIECZNIK-class multi-role frigates, being built by PGZ Stocznia Wojenna in Poland, will be fitted with a shock-enhanced STT 4 with an input power of 925 kW and a propeller diameter of 2.0 metres.

The entire scope of supply of the STTs comprises a combined system with motor and frequency-driven soft starter, which represents a complete functional unit from a single source for the customer.

Each STT will be equipped with Schottel LeaCon, a seal monitoring system certified by a classification society.

It offers safe and reliable protection against seawater contamination caused by operating materials.

Separate seals to the seawater and to the gearbox side ensure that both seawater coming into the system and gear oil going out of the system are collected in an intermediate chamber.

LeaCon is also used to monitor the condition of the seals, so operational wear can be detected at an early stage and unscheduled maintenance avoided.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Cyber Security in the Maritime Sector - What You Need to Know Now

Getting Behind Gas

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week