Schottel Inks Propulsion Supply Deal for Portuguese Navy’s Newbuild

Schottel has been awarded a contract to supply propellers and thruster for a Multi-Purpose Support Ship (MPSS) being built by Damen for the Portuguese Navy.

For the main propulsion, Schottel will deliver two electrically powered EcoPeller type SRE 560 azimuth thrusters with an input power of 2,600 kW each

To enhance maneuverability and DP capabilities, the newbuild will be equipped with a SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster type STT 3 FP (800 kW).

With this thruster configuration, the 107-metre long and 20-meter-wide ship will reach a free sailing speed of 15.5 knots, according to Schottel.

In addition, the main propulsion system has been particularly designed and tested for low underwater noise emissions to allow the vessel to meet DNV ‘Silent A’ class noise requirements up to a light survey speed of 10 knots.

The new ship design for modern defense and security purposes has been developed by Dutch Damen Shipyards Group based on a new concept and specific requirements of the Portuguese Navy.

The vessel, to be named NRP Dom João II, will be capable of deploying unmanned drones and helicopters.

In addition to maritime safety and naval support operations, its primary tasks will include oceanic research, search and rescue and emergency relief.

The vessel is being built by Damen Shipyards Group in Romania, and is scheduled for delivery in 2026.