Schottel Propulsion for Chinese Harbor Tug

Schottel won a contract to provide propulsion units for a new harbor tug under construction at Tongfang Jiangxin Shipbuilding in China. Ordered by the Taizhou Maritime Safety Administration, it will be equipped with SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 430.

Each of the azimuth thrusters will be driven by a 1,920 kW diesel engine at 750 rpm. This configuration aims to provide an expected bollard pull of 60 tonnes and a free running speed of approximately 13 knots.

The 45 x 12.6m tug is built primarily for vessel rescue and pollution prevention near shore as well as for towing operations. Moreover, it is designed for oil spill recovery, firefighting and human rescue operations.

The new tug is set to enter operation by the end of 2020.