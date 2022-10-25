Seaspan's First LNG Dual-fuel Containership Launched for Zim Charter

Seaspan Corporation said its first vessel in a series of 10 new 15,000 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel containerships has been launched at Samsung Heavy Industries' shipyard in Geoje, South Korea.

The newbuild, ZIM Sammy Ofer, was floated out on October 15 and is scheduled to enter service under a long-term charter to Israeli shipping company ZIM starting in 2023.

The 10 ships ships were ordered in February 2021 and are expected to be delivered in 2023 and 2024 and will be used by ZIM for transporting goods from China and South Korea to U.S. East Coast and the Caribbean.

Earlier this year, ZIM announced it signed a 10-year LNG bunkering agreement with Shell valued at more than $1 billion.