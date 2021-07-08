SeaTac Marine Eyes Expansion

Seattle-based cargo and waterfront services company SeaTac Marine Services announced it has been approved and supplied with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection FIRMS code (Facilities Information and Resources Management System).

As one of only a few private waterfront facilities approved to welcome foreign commodities in the Puget Sound, the company is looking to expanding its terminal and tug and barge services.

Walter Seay, president of SeaTac Marine Services, said, “We aim to capitalize on Canadian coastal trade, specifically lumber commodities bound for U.S. markets, with an added benefit of reducing truck traffic off the I-5 corridor.”