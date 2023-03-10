Marine Link
Saturday, March 11, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Second Bangladesh Ship Recycling Yard Earns HKC Compliance

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 10, 2023

  • Image courtesy SN Corporation Bangladesh
  • Image courtesy SN Corporation Bangladesh
  • Image courtesy SN Corporation Bangladesh
  • Image courtesy SN Corporation Bangladesh Image courtesy SN Corporation Bangladesh
  • Image courtesy SN Corporation Bangladesh Image courtesy SN Corporation Bangladesh
  • Image courtesy SN Corporation Bangladesh Image courtesy SN Corporation Bangladesh

M/S. S.N. Corporation’s Unit-02 ship recycling yard at Shitalpur, Sitakunda is now the second ship yard in Bangladesh to become compliant with IMO's Guidelines for Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling. The certification process was undertaken by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, establishing that S.N. Corporation was capable of the intensive procedural and performance standards required under the Hong Kong Convention (HKC). This process was assisted by GMS under its Sustainable Ship & Offshore Recycling Program (SSORP).

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Maritime Transport: Fuels, Emissions and Sustainability

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week