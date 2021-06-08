Selvåg Senior: New LNG-Powered Purse Seiner/Trawler cuts GHG 42%

As nations commit to reducing greenhouse gases, a fishing vessel is designed to do its share. Designed by Norway’s Skipsteknisk and Selvåg AS, it is in build at Cemre Shipyard for Sorheim Holding, the Selvåg Senior is a remarkable concept.

Capable of both trawling and purse seining, the 79.5- x16.2-m vessel will have a molded depth of 6.9 m. The RSW holds, in the DNV-GL classed vessel, will have a total volume of just under 2550 cu. m.. The main propulsion engine will be a medium-speed Wärtsilä 8V31DF, producing 4,800 kW at 750 RPM. The main auxiliary genset will be powered by a Cummins QSK60 generating 1,724 kWe/3x440 VAC/60Hz at 1,800 RPM. The QSK60 engine will be fitted with IMO Tier 3 compliant SCR after treatment systems. She has a 15-knot design speed and accommodation for up to 14 crewmembers.

Up to this point the new fishing vessel is like most other modern and recent Norwegian new builds. The difference is in the fuel carried in a 352 cubic meter LNG tank. The liquified Natural Gas fuels the 4,800 kW Wartsila main.

Making an innovative green vessel is more complex than a simple change of fuel for the main engine. To further protect the environment, the vessel is designed to minimize energy use. The LNG is stored at -140 to -160 degrees Celsius so must be heated for use by the engines. A cold recovery system will utilize this surplus cold energy to maintain the cold of the RSW in the 2,480 cubic meters in 12 cargo tanks. Meanwhile, surplus heat from the exhaust will be utilized to produce clean electricity. The Selvåg Senior will be the first newly built fishing vessel to use this technology.

Additional electricity will be produced with an AMI 560L6L BSFMS 2,500 kW shaft generator. All fish pumps as well as purse seine and trawl winches are electric. The latter can also generate electrical power when paying out lines. Excess electrical energy can be stored in a large 1MWh battery pack to some extent this takes the place of a second auxiliary genset and helps flatten the load on the main engine during the voyage. It can also act as a power source in port. Additionally, the vessel is capable of receiving power from the land power grid to recharge the battery pack. All of these power sources, combined with the SCR after treatment of the Cummins QSK60 auxiliary engine, makes for a notably green ship.

The complex of electrical systems is integrated in such a manner that the vessel will demonstrate an overall reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 42% compared to a similar vessel with conventional technology.

The Selvåg Senior will be the third LNG-powered fishing vessel worldwide after the Libas and the Sunny Lady already in build at Cemre Shipyard. The new vessel will be classed by DNV GL, with the notifications: +1A, ICE (C), TMON, E0, Gas Fuelled LNG, Battery (Safety), Fishing Vessel.





Image courtesy Skipsteknisk and Selvåg AS