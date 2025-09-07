The Indian sub-continent ship recycling markets continues its southward trajectory with every passing week as the final quarter of the year gradually approaches, reports cash buyer GMS.

“Ongoing currency woes (especially those recently spiraling out of control in India), tariff shocks across the sub-continent, faltering steel dynamics, suffocated offerings on the back of a now sagging demand have come together to drag sentiment decisively into terminally negative territory.”

The Baltic Dry Index edged modestly higher to end the week at 1,979, up about 0.8%, as mid-sized segments remain the workhorses and Capesizes continued their melancholic sulk on the riverbank.

“The uptick gives a faint signal, but broader indications cement the fact demand remains fragile despite Supramax and Ultramax vessels (56–64k DWT, post-2010) continue to dominate the spotlight and firm buying interest as Greek and Chinese private buyers have reportedly been leading the charts, often pairing deals with time-charter attachments to lock in returns. Liquidity persists, albeit just not enough to change the tone. And the benchmark index overall? That declined about 2.3%.”

Ship recycling infrastructure upgrades continue at pace to Hong Kong Convention standards as Bangladesh boasts nearly all HKC-approved yards, but reality displayed a budding monster as the approvals confirmed the real number of domestic ship recycling yards with a pulse, says GMS: A shocking decline.

For the remaining yards with definitive works still underway, authorities in Chattogram and Pakistan continue to permit local deliveries in the interim, which have plummeted this week with only one new arrival to report across the sub-continent board.

“Local steel plate prices have also shown schizophrenic behavior compared to their recent routine as India regularly flatlines and competing markets trampoline week after week.” With monsoons waning, supply has historically firmed, but it currently remains astonishingly muted — even though freight sectors are hanging tough, leaving the recycling markets to starve for tonnage.

“Overall, with capes moping, Supras working overtime, Bangladesh scrambling to comply, India reeling from tariffs - Pakistan’s steadier fundamentals remain the quiet exception. Freight tugs on a fragile thread while recycling stays parched. Turkey remains tuned out.”

GMS demo rankings / pricing for week 36 of 2025 are:

