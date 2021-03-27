Marine Link
Friday, April 2, 2021
Shipbuilding: Austal USA Breaks Ground on Steel Manufacturing Line

March 27, 2021

Photo courtesy Austal USA

Austal USA broke ground on its steel manufacturing line Friday, March 26, 2021, positioning the company to start steel production in April 2022.

“This world-class steel manufacturing line is a treasure for the Gulf Coast, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard that will provide a much needed boost to the defense industrial base and our Nation’s defense,” said Jerry Carl, Congressman for Alabama’s first district.

“As demand for the greater and larger Navy and Coast Guard fleets grows, Austal USA is investing to meet those changing requirements,” Rusty Murdaugh, interim president said. “We’re investing in our people, we’re investing in our processes and we’re investing in our facilities and capabilities.”

