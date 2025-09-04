Shipbuilding - JV Company Orders Containership Pair

ElbFeeder, a joint venture of the Icelandic transportation company Eimskip and German listed ship-owner Ernst Russ, signed contracts for a pair of 2,280-TEU container vessels with the shipyard China Merchants Jin Ling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.

The newbuildings will be an addition to the ElbFeeder joint venture and expand it to a total of nine vessels. Options for two additional vessels were negotiated.

The newbuildings will be employed in the Eimskip Blue Line between Reykjavik and Rotterdam for an initial 10-year period through a time-charter agreement signed in combination with the newbuilding contract. This employment structure enables Eimskip to future-proof their Iceland-Europe trade, while the ElbFeeder joint venture secures long term revenue stream, adding value to the existing portfolio.

The two containerships will each have a capacity of 2,280 TEU and feature a dual-fuel propulsion system, LNG- and methanol-ready, ensuring compliance with future fuel transition pathways. The vessels are specifically designed for the demanding conditions of North Atlantic routes in collaboration with the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI).

Their optimized hull structure has been engineered to enhance hydrodynamic performance, enabling higher service speeds while maintaining fuel efficiency and operational reliability. The newbuildings combine future-proof, environmentally responsible design with exceptional operational flexibility and cost efficiency. They will be funded through a strategically balanced combination of equity and debt, ensuring both financial flexibility and a sound capital structure.

Delivery of the ships are scheduled for the latter half of 2028.