Steinsvik Updates Its ShipConstructor Suite

SSI announced the recent sale of more ShipConstructor software to the Vietnamese office of Steinsvik, the major Norwegian aquaculture firm.

Steinsvik Vietnam Co. Ltd. has upgraded its ShipConstructor design/engineering software to the latest version to maximize efficiency and effectiveness. The company has also expanded its SSI software investment to accommodate increased work.

Among the many products and services that the global firm Steinsvik provides is the development and construction of feed barges for all types of fish farming. Robust and reliable platforms are essential in the rough conditions faced by modern aquaculture and Steinsvik prides itself on developing reliable and functional solutions that contribute to efficient operations and safe and comfortable working conditions.

“With clients such as Steinsvik, ShipConstructor software is becoming the tool of choice for companies involved in the aquaculture industry,” saidMichael Viala, SSI Director of Sales and Marketing. “This is another example demonstrating that more workboats of more different types for more different companies are designed and engineered using SSI’s ShipConstructor than any other shipbuilding software.”