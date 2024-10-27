Which Shipowners are Choosing Ammonia?

The shipping industry is looking into ammonia as an alternative fuel for powering ships, amid other ongoing plans to cut carbon emissions and achieve net-zero by 2050.

Here is a list of companies with ammonia-fuelled ship projects:

NIPPON YUSEN KAISHA (NYK)

NYK, with IHI Power Systems and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), completed the world's first ammonia-fuelled tugboat, Sakigake, on Aug. 23. The vessel will operate in Tokyo Bay for three months.

NYK is also building the world's first ammonia-fuelled medium gas carrier, scheduled for completion in November 2026.

MITSUI O.S.K LINES (MOL)

MOL, in collaboration with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and Yara International, completed the world's first ammonia ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at anchorage within the Australian port of Dampier. Two transfers, each involving 4,000 cubic metres of ammonia, took place between two gas carriers to simulate bunkering operations.

MOL has also received approval in principle from shipping classification society ClassNK to design a 210,000-DWT (deadweight tonnage) ammonia-powered bulk carrier.

ITOCHU

Japanese trading house Itochu signed an initial agreement with marine fuel supplier Peninsula Petroleum to jointly develop ammonia bunkering in Algeciras, Spain.

TRAFIGURA

Global commodities trading house Trafigura ordered four medium gas carriers from HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, with the option of using either liquefied petroleum gas or ammonia as fuel. These dual-fuelled vessels will be delivered starting from 2027.

EASTERN PACIFIC SHIPPING

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) is building at least six ammonia dual-fuelled ships including ammonia carriers and bulkers, jointly with MAN Energy Solutions, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and yards from the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), to be delivered starting from 2026.

BHP

Top global miner BHP plans to take delivery of its first ammonia-fuelled bulk carrier in 2026. The company was still shortlisting and evaluating companies for building the vessels, it said earlier this year.

BERGE BULK

Berge Bulk ordered two 210,000-DWT ammonia dual-fuelled Newcastlemax vessels from Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, set for delivery in 2025.

MISC

Malaysian shipping firm MISC signed chartering contracts with PETCO Trading Labuan Company Ltd in September 2023 for two ammonia dual-fuelled Aframax vessels. PETCO's petroleum arm AET signed the shipbuilding contracts with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co.

Ammonia Faces Cost and Safety Challenges

At one of the world's biggest bulk export ports in Western Australia, shippers safely completed the first transfer of ammonia from one vessel to another last month, a key test for its adoption as a marine fuel in the push for cleaner energy.

The first cargo ships that would be powered by ammonia are set to enter service in 2026, one of several alternatives the industry is tapping to shrink a carbon footprint accounting for nearly 3% of global emissions.

But ammonia faces major cost and safety hurdles as a shipping fuel compared to others, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), methanol, and biofuels.

Ammonia's appeal is that it is carbon free, and would be a zero emission fuel if made from hydrogen produced with renewable electricity.

But safety is a big challenge for the product typically used for fertilisers and explosives.

"Currently the lack of regulation, experience in use and toxicity of ammonia on board ships constitute major safety deterrents," said Laure Baratgin, head of commercial operations at mining giant Rio Tinto.

Top global iron ore producer Rio is the biggest exporter at Dampier, where the ammonia transfer trial was run. It operates dual-fuelled bulk ships that run on traditional marine fuel or LNG, but has yet to charter or order ammonia-fuelled vessels.

"Pending our confidence and that of our partners, industry, and communities, that the risks are sufficiently controlled, we will look to charter ammonia dual-fuel vessels, the specific timing of which remains uncertain," she told Reuters.

Other shippers are also hesitant. Globally, only 25 ammonia dual-fuel ships have been ordered as of 2024, trailing a fleet of at least 722 LNG-fuelled ships and 62 methanol-fuelled ships as of the same year which includes orders and ships that are already in operation.

Only two smaller ammonia-fuelled vessels are in service now, including a tugboat in Japan.

DANGEROUS PROPERTIES

Refuelling ships, or bunkering, poses particular challenges with ammonia, which can cause acute poisoning and damage to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract.

"The greatest risk is leakage during bunkering operations," in addition to leakage from fuel tanks, said Yoshikazu Urushitani, general manager in the marine fuel division at Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T, which is designing an ammonia-powered bulk carrier.

A study by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) identified 400 risks associated with ammonia bunkering, which it says can be mitigated with measures such as emergency-release couplings to shut systems when a leak is detected.

The organisation is developing a detailed emergency response plan for ammonia spills, which are harder to contain than oil spills.

"For oil, you see it - it stays there and it spreads out in water. But ammonia dissipates in air," said Lynn Loo, chief executive officer of GCMD.

Japan's Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) , which has agreed to build the world's first ammonia-fuelled medium-sized gas carrier, has developed equipment specifically for ammonia bunkering.

The industry will need to set guidelines for seafarers to safely manage the fuel, said Takahiro Rokuroda, general manager at NYK's Next Generation Fuel Business Group.

Singapore, the world's largest ship refuelling hub, has shortlisted companies to study the viability of ammonia for power generation and bunkering and is developing ammonia bunkering standards.

PROHIBITIVE COSTS

Costs will have to drop sharply to make ammonia competitive in bunkering.

Powering ships with ammonia can cost two to four times more than with conventional fuels, industry figures show, due to limited supply for the marine sector and an energy density about two-and-a-half times lower than traditional fuel.

"If you want to travel the same distance, you either have to carry about two and a half times that amount of fuel, or you have to bunker more frequently so that you have enough fuel to be able to make that trip," said Loo.

Ammonia engines also need extra maintenance as the fuel is corrosive, engine manufacturer Wartsila says.

Still, the American Bureau of Shipping forecasts ammonia will account for about one-third of bunker fuelling by 2050.

"We certainly won't bring any product to market until we are 100% certain that all risks have been duly managed," said Kenny MacLean, COO at bunker fuel supplier Peninsula.





