Silverback Wins DoD Tug Contract

Silverback Marine has been awarded a multimillion-dollar DoD contract for its new OX series truckable tractor tug.

Designed in collaboration with Elliot Bay Design Group of Seattle, Silverback Marine partnered with Darley Defense to secure the contract. The

specific department of the DoD will remain anonymous until the first vessel is delivered, scheduled for late 2025.



For illustrative purposes, Silverback Marine received permission from industry friends including Tradewinds Towing, Poseidon Barge, and Shaver Transportation to display the vessel in multiple livery schemes.

“The core purpose of this mini tug is to bring real, useable towing capacity to the truckable tug market. With the twin azimuth drives, captains can enjoy big tug characteristics in a very compact package, without the headache of costly Subchapter M requirements. The heavy-gauge aluminum hull, protected by Schuyler fendering, reduces weight and corrosion costs compared to traditional steel hulls, and the compact size allows haulout

with conventional travel lifts.”

“Especially when operated in multi-vessel teams, operators now enjoy the ability to perform operations normally only possible with much larger tugs. This nimble solution also reduces underwater noise and environmental impacts, making it an attractive choice for ports seeking grant funding opportunities and incentives.”

The vessel is powered by twin Cummins diesel motors, Schottel Z Drives, with Arcosa deck equipment and winches. Direct glazed windows, including a full height captains position centerline window, will offer a spacious, well-lit operators’ environment with unprecedented visibility. The Tug is also a candidate for hybrid and 100% electric propulsion.



